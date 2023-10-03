Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.2B with no big winner last night

jackpot on Wednesday will worth an estimated $1.2 billion with a cash option of $551.7 after a 32nd consecutive drawing was held Monday without a top prize winner.drawing’s top prize could climb higher if tickets sales are brisk enough. If someone wins, it would be the third largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh jackpot largest in U.S. lottery history.

While no one matched all the winning numbers on Monday, four second-prize tickets were sold, each of which matched five numbers, but not the Powerball. Tickets sold in Newburgh, New York and South Carolina are worth $2 million each because the winner spent an extra $1 for the Power Play option. Tickets bought in Delaware and Michigan are valued at $1 million apiece.are 292,201,338 to 1.

Powerball drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

