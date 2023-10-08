Powerball jackpot jumps again to $1.55 billion; California ticket wins million-dollar prize

The Powerball jackpot has increased again, rising to an estimated $1.55 billion after Saturday's drawing yielded a handful of $1-million prizes, including one in California, but no big winner. The lucky ticket-buyer at the Town & Country Market in San Francisco matched the first five numbers but not the red Powerball, winning $1.31 million, according to the California Lottery.

This is the first time in Powerball history that two back-to-back jackpots will surpass $1 billion. The estimated $1.55-billion jackpot for Monday's drawing would be the third-largest Powerball jackpot and fourth-largest U.S. lottery prize of all time. Last year, an Altadena gas station sold a ticket for the largest Powerball jackpot in history: $2.04 billion.

