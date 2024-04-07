Powerball Jackpot Drawing Delayed Due to Pre-Draw Procedures

The Multi-State Lottery Association announced late Saturday that the drawing for the $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot, which was scheduled for 10:59 p.m. ET, was delayed due to one participating lottery needing additional time to complete pre-draw procedures . It did not specify a new drawing time.
'Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn,' the association said in a statement. 'Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process.' Lottery players are waiting for their shot at a Powerball jackpot that has grown to an estimated $1.3 billion after more than three months without a winner.There have been 40 consecutive drawings since the last time someone won Powerball's top prize on New Year's Day, when a single ticket in Michigan had the numbers for a top prize of $842.2 millio
