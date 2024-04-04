Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.23 Billion as No Winner Emerges

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb past the billion-dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. The jackpot is now at a whopping $1.23 billion, with the next drawing happening Saturday. The prize has an estimated cash value of $595.1 million. Powerball says its winnerless streak means the chances of someone hitting the jackpot are increasing.

“As the jackpot swells, so does the probability of someone winning,” Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a press release. “We expect to see more coverage of number combinations in Saturday’s drawing as more players buy tickets, and a portion of every ticket sale will stay in-state to support public programs and services.” Despite no jackpot winner, nine tickets matched five numbers to take home $1 million prize

Powerball Jackpot Billion Dollars Drawing Winner Cash Value Probability Tickets Prizes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WEWS / 🏆 323. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $645 Million for Monday Night's DrawingLottery players will have another chance to win the Powerball prize, with the amount climbing to a massive $645 million for Monday night’s drawing. The amount soared after no one matched all six numbers in last weekend's drawing, and it's also the second Powerball jackpot to exceed $600 million this year.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

Powerball climbs to $800 million after no jackpot in Saturday drawingWinning numbers were drawn for Powerball $750 million jackpot.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Powerball jackpot climbs to $800 million after no one wins big SaturdayThe odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Powerball climbs to $800 million after no jackpot winner in Saturday drawingThe Powerball jackpot is estimated to climb to $800 million for Monday's drawing, after no single ticket won Saturday's jackpot, the lottery said.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Powerball climbs to $800 million after no jackpot winner in Saturday drawingThe Powerball jackpot is estimated to climb to $800 million for Monday's drawing, after no single ticket won Saturday's jackpot, the lottery said.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $800 Million for Monday's DrawingThe Powerball jackpot is estimated to climb to $800 million for Monday's drawing, after no single ticket won Saturday's jackpot, the lottery said.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »