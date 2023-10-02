Powerball jackpot at $1.04 billion, with the next chance to win on Monday night

The jackpot is now at an estimated $1.04 billion, the fourth-largest in history. The next drawing is scheduled for Monday night.There’s a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot, according to Powerball officials. Tickets to play are $2.To win the grand prize, Powerball players must match all five white numbers drawn and the red Powerball number. The jackpot can be split if multiple people win.

There’s a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot, according to Powerball officials. Tickets to play are $2. To win the grand prize, Powerball players must match all five white numbers drawn and the red Powerball number. The jackpot can be split if multiple people win.Meet ‘Papa Joe,’ the Altadena gas station owner who sold $2-billion winning Powerball ticket

Read more:

latimes »

A $960 million Powerball winner will be drawn Saturday nightNo tickets have been sold matching all six numbers since the $1.08 billion ticket sold in July at a downtown Los Angeles mini-market.

What you need to know about Saturday night's nearly $1 billion Powerball jackpotAnother Powerball drawing, another chance at a jackpot that is inching toward a billion dollars. The estimated $960 million prize up for grabs Saturday night is the world’s ninth-largest lottery jackpot.

Winning Powerball numbers for jackpot worth nearly $1 billion drawn Saturday nightSaturday night's Powerball drawing has taken place. It's the 31st drawing since there was a grand prize winner, and the jackpot is pretty close to $1 billion.

Powerball Jackpot Rises to $1.04 Billion for Monday NightThe Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.04 billion after no players hit it big Saturday night, continuing a stretch of lottery futility lasting for more than two months.

Powerball tops $1 billion after no jackpot winner Saturday nightThe Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.04 billion ahead of Monday night's drawing.

Powerball tops $1 billion after no jackpot winner Saturday nightThe Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.04 billion ahead of Monday night's drawing.

The jackpot is now at an estimated $1.04 billion, the fourth-largest in history. The next drawing is scheduled for Monday night.

There’s a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot, according to Powerball officials. Tickets to play are $2.

To win the grand prize, Powerball players must match all five white numbers drawn and the red Powerball number. The jackpot can be split if multiple people win.Meet ‘Papa Joe,’ the Altadena gas station owner who sold $2-billion winning Powerball ticket

The celebration for the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot at Joseph Chahayed’s Altadena gas station showed his dedication to the community. His customers call him the friendliest man they know.On Saturday, seven tickets matched all five white balls to win $1-million prizes, including two that doubled that prize with the Power Play feature, but none matched all six numbers.Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.For SubscribersCalifornia