Powerball jackpot at $1.04 billion, with the next chance to win on Monday night

The jackpot is now at an estimated $1.04 billion, the fourth-largest in history. The next drawing is scheduled for Monday night.There’s a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot, according to Powerball officials. Tickets to play are $2.To win the grand prize, Powerball players must match all five white numbers drawn and the red Powerball number. The jackpot can be split if multiple people win.
Winning Powerball numbers for jackpot worth nearly $1 billion drawn Saturday nightSaturday night's Powerball drawing has taken place. It's the 31st drawing since there was a grand prize winner, and the jackpot is pretty close to $1 billion.
Powerball Jackpot Rises to $1.04 Billion for Monday NightThe Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.04 billion after no players hit it big Saturday night, continuing a stretch of lottery futility lasting for more than two months.
The celebration for the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot at Joseph Chahayed's Altadena gas station showed his dedication to the community. His customers call him the friendliest man they know.On Saturday, seven tickets matched all five white balls to win $1-million prizes, including two that doubled that prize with the Power Play feature, but none matched all six numbers.