Powerball: Here are the numbers from Saturday’s $960M drawing

There has not been a Powerball jackpot winner since July 19. File photo. Saturday night's Powerball jackpot was estimated at $960 million.

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskThe Powerball jackpot moved tantalizingly close to the $1 billion mark as numbers were drawn for the fourth-largest prize in the promotion’s history on Saturday night.The numbers selected Saturday for the $960 million grand prize were 19-30-37-44-46 and the Powerball was 22. The multiplier was 2X.

