Powerball draws number for giant $960 million jackpot

September 30, 2023 at 8:11 pm PDT

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The numbers were drawn Saturday night for an estimated $960 million Powerball jackpot and players across the country are waiting to see if there’s a big winner. The winning numbers announced were: 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and red Powerball 22.

Lottery official usually take several hours to determine if any player has won the giant jackpot. The $960 million jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment , doled out over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Saturday's drawing would be an estimated $441.4 million.

Those winnings would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.of all time, behind earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games that all topped $1 billion.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Powerball draws number for giant $960 million jackpotThe numbers have been drawn for an estimated $960 million Powerball jackpot. It's the ninth-largest lottery prize of all time.

Winning numbers will be drawn for Saturday's $960 million Powerball jackpotWith the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot on the line Saturday night, millions of Americans have bought what they hope will be the winning ticket.

Powerball jackpot tops $960 million after long drought of winnersAnother Powerball drawing, another chance at a jackpot that is inching toward a billion dollars.

Powerball's fourth-largest jackpot at $960 million; next drawing could reach over a billionSAN ANTONIO - The Powerball jackpot is now at $960 million for the Saturday, Sep 30 drawing.This is the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball History.If there i

A $960 million Powerball winner will be drawn Saturday nightNo tickets have been sold matching all six numbers since the $1.08 billion ticket sold in July at a downtown Los Angeles mini-market.

Did you win Saturday's $960M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results.The winning Powerball lottery numbers are drawn Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at 10:59 p.m. The Powerball jackpot drawing today (9/30/2023) is worth an estimated $960 million for a single winner.

September 30, 2023 at 8:11 pm PDT

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The numbers were drawn Saturday night for an estimated $960 million Powerball jackpot and players across the country are waiting to see if there’s a big winner.

The winning numbers announced were: 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and red Powerball 22.

Lottery official usually take several hours to determine if any player has won the giant jackpot.

The $960 million jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment

, doled out over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Saturday's drawing would be an estimated $441.4 million.

Those winnings would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.of all time, behind earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games that all topped $1 billion.

The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner,