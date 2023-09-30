Powerball draws number for giant $960 million jackpot

September 30, 2023 at 8:11 pm PDT
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The numbers were drawn Saturday night for an estimated $960 million Powerball jackpot and players across the country are waiting to see if there’s a big winner. The winning numbers announced were: 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and red Powerball 22.
Lottery official usually take several hours to determine if any player has won the giant jackpot. The $960 million jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment , doled out over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Saturday's drawing would be an estimated $441.4 million.
Those winnings would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.of all time, behind earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games that all topped $1 billion.
September 30, 2023 at 8:11 pm PDT
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The numbers were drawn Saturday night for an estimated $960 million Powerball jackpot and players across the country are waiting to see if there’s a big winner.
The winning numbers announced were: 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and red Powerball 22.
Lottery official usually take several hours to determine if any player has won the giant jackpot.
The $960 million jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment
, doled out over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Saturday's drawing would be an estimated $441.4 million.
Those winnings would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.of all time, behind earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games that all topped $1 billion.
The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner,