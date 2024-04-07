Powerball Drawing Delayed for Ticket Verification Issue

Tonight, we have one participating lottery that needs additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures , which have been enacted to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game. Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win.

Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process. Powerball also told players to hold onto their tickets for Saturday's drawing, as the drawing will go forward once the required pre-draw procedures have been completed. Powerball announced at around 1 a.m. EST Sunday morning that Saturday's drawing was still delayed due to the ticket verification issue in one of its jurisdictions, and that they hoped to complete the drawing "as soon as possible." "Please note that these required pre-draw procedures are completed by every participating lottery prior to every Powerball drawing, and the time it takes to compete this process varies each night," the updated statement read, in part

