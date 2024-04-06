Power Restoration Efforts Continue in Maine and New Hampshire

Power restoration efforts in Maine and New Hampshire entered another day on Saturday with more than 100,000 homes and businesses still in the dark several days after a storm brought powerful winds and heavy, wet snow. Maine 's largest electric utility warned that some customers might not have service restored until Monday or Tuesday, despite the efforts of 1,125 line crews and 400 tree-cutting crews, officials said.

The bulk of the power outages — more than 150,000 at the start of Saturday — were in southern Maine, while New Hampshire had more than 10,000 homes and businesses without electricity. Central Maine Power reported that it had more than 5,000 damage reports that workers needed to resolve during the storm, and more than 300 utility poles were broken, said Jonathan Breed, a company spokesperson. It has been a rough year winter and spring in Maine, the nation's most heavily forested stat

Power Restoration Maine New Hampshire Storm Outages Electricity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Late Season Nor'easter Leaves Thousands Without Power in Maine and New HampshireMore than 400,000 homes and businesses in Maine and New Hampshire were without power early Friday as a late season nor’easter brought heavy snow and strong winds to parts of the Northeast. The widespread outages leave many without indoor heating as the storm blankets the region with snow, toppling trees and power lines and making travel difficult.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

Maine sheriff had probable cause to detain Maine gunman before mass shooting, independent report claimsU.S. Army and law enforcement officials had probable cause necessary to take the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting perpetrator into custody before he committed the heinous crime.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Complaint of the Great Salt LakeJohn Raby is a retired history teacher and conscientious objector who is currently co-chair of Peace Action Maine. From 2014 to 2021, when he lived in New Hampshire, he was active with New Hampshire Peace Action and wrote the clean energy policy for New London, New Hampshire.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Historic Timpanogos shelter may find new life as Forest Service considers restorationThe now-dilapidated historic Timpanogos shelter may soon find new life as U.S. Forest Service considers the feasibility of restoration.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

New York City Council Urges Restoration of Funding for Program Assisting Homeless StudentsThe New York City Council is calling on the Adams administration to restore funding for a program that helps students living in shelters navigate the school system. The program has been successful in boosting school attendance rates and ensuring proper enrollment in special education programs. The call for more funding comes as the number of students in homeless shelters has increased by nearly 40%.

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »

How New Hampshire is weathering a short and sparse ski seasonAccording to scientists, the conditions seen this winter could become more of the norm in New Hampshire, as humans continue to contribute to climate change by burning fossil fuels and releasing greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere.

Source: WBUR - 🏆 274. / 63 Read more »