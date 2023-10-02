Power Rangers Cosmic Fury’s Heckyl & Dino Charge’s Dark Ranger Return Explained

WARNING: This article contains SPOILERS for Power Rangers Cosmic Fury.The Power Rangers Cosmic Fury cast included David Yost as Mighty Morphin’s Blue Ranger Billy, who fought alongside the former Dino Fury Rangers for most of the season. Heckyl’s return in Cosmic Fury made it into a crossover involving the Mighty Morphin, Dino Charge, and Dino Fury lores.

The Power Rangers Cosmic Fury cast included David Yost as Mighty Morphin's Blue Ranger Billy, who fought alongside the former Dino Fury Rangers for most of the season. Heckyl's return in Cosmic Fury made it into a crossover involving the Mighty Morphin, Dino Charge, and Dino Fury lores. In addition to being a fun crossover, Heckyl's role in Cosmic Fury delivered on a seven-year-old Power Rangers tease – the debut of Dino Charge's Dark Ranger.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Power Rangers Cosmic Fury’s Heckyl connected two different seasons by becoming Power Rangers Dino Charge’s Dark Ranger. While each Power Rangers season since the end of the Zordon Era has been mostly standalone, there is still a strong level of interconnectivity in the franchise. Even Dino Charge and Dino Super Charge, both of which take place in a different timeline from most Power Rangers TV shows, have been part of crossovers in the last few years. This includes Cosmic Fury, which featured three generations of Dino Rangers.

The Power Rangers Cosmic Fury cast included David Yost as Mighty Morphin’s Blue Ranger Billy, who fought alongside the former Dino Fury Rangers for most of the season. Heckyl’s return in Cosmic Fury made it into a crossover involving the Mighty Morphin, Dino Charge, and Dino Fury lores. In addition to being a fun crossover, Heckyl’s role in Cosmic Fury delivered on a seven-year-old Power Rangers tease – the debut of Dino Charge’s Dark Ranger.

Dino Charge’s Dark Ranger Debuts In Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Episode 7 Power Rangers Dino Charge’s Dark Ranger never actually appeared on the show, even though Heckyl was clearly meant to become a Power Ranger. Heckyl is one of many Power Rangers villains who were later redeemed, which is something the character even acknowledges and jokes about in Cosmic Fury. Heckyl’s “classic redemption arc” in Dino Super Charge was not surprising considering that the character was not originally evil. Heckyl was the guardian of the Dark Energem from Sentai-6, but after the planet was invaded, he accidentally touched the artifact. Dino Charge’s Heckyl was given the power of the Dark Energem, but an evil alter ego was created in the process.

Heckyl’s Super Sentai counterpart becomes a Ranger in Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger: Gaburincho of Musicmovie, a film set in the same continuity as the Kyoryuger show. However, due to character rights issues, Power Rangers could not use the Deathryuger design in the TV show. This is why Dino Charge’s Dark Ranger, a character viewers dreamed of seeing in Power Rangers, was not in the show. However, whatever prevented Power Rangers from using the Deathryuger design was handled, and the Dark Ranger finally debuted in Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. Dino Charge’s Dark Ranger also appeared in the BOOM! Power Rangers comics, which are set in a different continuity entirely.

Heckyl momentarily became the Blue Solar Ranger in the Power Rangers Beyond The Grid comic books, during which the Death Ranger design first appeared in a piece of Power Rangers media. The Power Rangers comics revealed that Heckyl returned to his homeworld to protect the Dark Energer but continued to struggle with its evil influence. While the Dark Ranger’s origin story in the comics was quite interesting and brought Heckyl’s Dino Charge story full circle, it cannot be assumed that those same events happened in the Power Rangers TV show chronology.

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury’s Heckyl Role Explained Power Rangers Cosmic Fury’s Heckyl role was surprising, especially because Power Rangers Dino Charge takes place in an alternate universe from the main timeline. Cosmic Fury acknowledged that Heckyl was from another universe but did not get into detail as to how or why the Dark Ranger had come to this dimension. Regardless, Cosmic Fury’s Dark Ranger was an essential part of the Power Rangers’ plan to save Earth from an alien invasion led by Lord Zedd and his allies. Heckyl was Terrick’s spy inside Lord Zedd’s ship and became Squillia’s crush before revealing his true identity. Almost seven years after Dino Charge’s finale, Heckyl morphed into the Dark Ranger.

The Dark Ranger was supplying Terrick and the Resistance with information on Lord Zedd, but he was eventually captured. After the Power Rangers freed Heckyl and the others, the Dark Ranger briefly joined the Cosmic Fury team in one of the coolest Power Rangers battles in years. Heckyl’s Dark Ranger Morpher was unique compared to the ones from the Dino Charge Rangers, and his transformation sequence began with the “Unleash the power” battle cry. After fighting side by side with the Cosmic Fury Rangers and Mighty Morphin Blue Ranger Billy Cranston in episode 7, Heckyl continued to help the Resistance offscreen.

Who Plays Heckyl In Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Ryan Carter plays Heckyl in Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. Heckyl first appears in episode 6 as the spy inside Lord Zedd’s base before morphing into the Dark Ranger in Power Rangers Cosmic Fury episode 7. Ryan Carter originally played Heckyl in Power Rangers Dino Charge, having appeared in the final episode of the season. Carter would reprise his role as Heckyl in Power Rangers Dino Super Charge, which explored the character’s origins and his secret, evil form. Snide, Heckyl’s evil counterpart in Dino Charge, was voiced by a different actor, Campbell Cooley.