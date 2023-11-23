Power Dynamics and Consolidation of Power in X and OpenAI

The power dynamics within X and OpenAI, under owner Elon Musk, are not just Silicon Valley soap operas. They’re reminders: A select few make the decisions inside these society-shaping platforms, and money drives it all. The two companies built devoted followings by promising to build populist technology for a changing world, but under Musk and Altman, the firms largely consolidated power within a small cadre of fellow believers and loyalists who deliberate in secrecy and answer to no one.

Altman, who was fired by the board last week and reinstated late Tuesday, has just as much, if not more, power than when he left. These technologies are supposed to be democratized and universal, but they’re heavily influenced by one person





washingtonpost » / 🏆 15. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ousted OpenAI Leader Returns After Power StruggleNearly all of the startup's 770 employees signed a letter to the board threatening to resign if Altman wasn't brought back.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Microsoft Earnings Growth Accelerates on Stronger-Than-Expected Cloud DemandCompany’s partnership with OpenAI has helped power new AI businesses

Source: WSJ - 🏆 98. / 63 Read more »

Microsoft Earnings Growth Picks Up on Stronger-Than-Expected Cloud DemandCompany’s partnership with OpenAI has helped power new AI businesses

Source: WSJ - 🏆 98. / 63 Read more »

The Power of Power NapsShort daytime naps can sharpen the mind, help solve problems, and improve productivity and mood. Scientists are discovering the real effects of power napping.

Source: sciam - 🏆 300. / 63 Read more »

Motorola Moto G54 5G (Power Edition) review: I Feel the Power!Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Thousands in SoCal may lose power in potential Public Safety Power ShutoffEdison plans to shut off power for thousands of home to reduce risk of fire.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »