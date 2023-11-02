Powell Talks a Tough Rate-Hike Game. But Will He Walk the Walk In December?

It never came. Where Powell used to say that Fed officials believed the risk of doing too little was far greater than the risk of doing too much, he is now saying that those risks are “getting more balanced.” He welcomed progress on both inflation and wage growth. He emphasized that rates are “clearly restrictive,” while acknowledging that the focus is now on “getting confident” that policy is sufficiently tight, suggesting it may already be.

“I think the efficacy of the dot plot probably decays over the three-month period between that meeting and the next meeting,” Powell said, adding that the Fed’s projections are “not a promise or a plan for the future.”

Investors appear to agree. Shortly after the press conference ended, investors were pricing in an 82% chance the central bank would hold rates steady in December—up from a 70% chance the day before, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

To be sure, Powell was careful not to close the door entirely on the possibility of another rate hike, and he checked all the necessary boxes to preserve the central bank’s various policy options moving forward. The committee’s bias, he said, is still toward further tightening. Rate cuts aren’t under discussion at all.

“He was careful to state that the FOMC was far from cutting,” wrote Steve Englander of Standard Chartered Bank, “but did not sound particularly eager to hike further.”

United States Headlines Read more: MARKETWATCH »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FXSTREETNEWS: GBP/USD remains negative as Fed holds rates unchanged ahead of Powell’s press conferenceThe GBP/USD oscillates at around 1.2108 after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to keep rates unchanged at the 5.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

DCEXAMINER: WATCH LIVE: Jerome Powell to speak after Federal Reserve kept interest rates steadyEden Villalovas is a breaking news reporter. Eden graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder, in May 2022, where she served as the managing editor of the Bold.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: USD/CHF oscillates at around 0.9100 as Fed keeps rates on hold, eyes on Powell conferencesThe USD/CHF retreats some from daily highs reached at 0.9107, though it remains trading within the 0.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

REUTERS: Fed's Powell says higher rates need to persist to affect Fed policy choicesFederal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that market borrowing costs would need to be sustainably higher for that to bear on future central bank monetary policy choices.

Source: Reuters | Read more ⮕

REUTERS: Wall Street advances as Fed keeps rates steady; Powell sounds less hawkishWall Street's major indexes closed higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and comments from its top official reassured investors even as he left the door open for further hikes and pointed to economic strength.

Source: Reuters | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Powell adds fuel to the talk that the Fed is done hiking ratesPowell’s confidence that rates are high enough to bring inflation down is rubbing off on markets

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕