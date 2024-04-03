Powell Emphasizes Fed's Independence in Addressing Climate Change

Powell, speaking at Stanford University, said that it is crucial to avoid “mission creep” in order to maintain the public’s trust. He said the central bank needs to focus solely on its dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment. “Policies to address climate change are the business of elected officials and those agencies that they have charged with this responsibility,” Powell said. “The Fed has received no such charge.

We do, however, have a narrow role that relates to our responsibilities as a bank supervisor.” While he has stated similar views in the past, the emphasis on the Fed remaining independent comes as some climate activists want the central bank to take a more hands-on role in curbing Powell said that the public expects that the institutions, like banks, that the Fed regulates and supervises will comprehend and be able to manage “the material risks that they face, which, over time, are likely to include climate-related financial risk

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fed's Powell emphasizes need for more evidence that inflation is easing before cutting ratesFederal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday it will take a while for policymakers to evaluate the current state of inflation.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Forex Today: The Fed, the whole Fed and nothing but the FedThe Greenback managed to maintain its multi-session constructive bias well and sound and propel the USD Index (DXY) back above 104.00, albeit ephemerally.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

EUR/USD hovers around 1.0860 ahead of Fed's Powell speechThe EUR/USD pair retreats to the 1.0860 area during the early Asian trading hours on Friday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

USD/INR extends gains ahead of Fed Powell’s speechIndian Rupee (INR) weakens on Friday amid the rise of the US dollar (USD) and higher US Treasury bond yields.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Powell says Fed wants to see 'more good inflation readings' before it can cut ratesFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated a message he has sounded in recent weeks: While the Fed expects to cut interest rates this year, it won’t be ready to do so until it sees “more good inflation readings’’ and is more confident that annual price increases are falling toward its 2% target.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Powell says Fed wants to see 'more good inflation readings' before it can cut ratesFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated a message he has sounded in recent weeks: While the Fed expects to cut interest rates this year, it won’t be ready to do so until it sees “more good inflation readings’’ and is more confident that annual price increases are falling toward its 2% target.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »