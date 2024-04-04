Powell Comments on Inflation, Samsung's Profit Increase, and Hong Kong Retail Sales

Powell said it would take a while for policymakers to evaluate the current state of inflation, keeping the timing of potential interest rate cuts uncertain. In Asia, investors will assess March service sector activity data from India, as well as retail sales numbers from Hong Kong.that heavyweight Samsung Electronics will post a near nine-fold increase in its first-quarter profit from a year earlier. Samsung shares climbed 1.55% on its open.In terms of volume, retail sales rose 0.
5%, reversing from a 1.2% loss in January. Hong Kong's census and statistics department said it was"more appropriate to analyze the retail sales figures for January and February together" due to greater volatility during the Chinese New Year period. For the first two months of 2024, it was provisionally estimated that total retail sales increased by 1.4%, compared with the same period in 202
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »
Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »
Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »
Hong Kong’s in-kind ETF creation could be a significant market opportunity: AnalystsHong Kong aims to enable in-kind creations and redemptions for spot Bitcoin ETFs in the second quarter.
Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »
Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »
Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »