Poverty Experts Question Biden Administration's Efforts to Prevent Wrongful Removals from Medicaid

Poverty experts are questioning if the Biden administration is doing enough to stop states from wrongly removing people from the government health care program. Up to 30 million of the poorest Americans could be purged from the Medicaid program, many the result of error-ridden state reviews that poverty experts say the Biden administration is not doing enough to stop.

A host of problems have surfaced across the country, including hourslong phone wait times in Florida, confusing government forms in Arkansas, and children wrongly dropped from coverage in Texas. 420,000 people in six months’ time. He raised problems with Arkansas' process — like forms that wrongly told people they needed to reapply for Medicaid, instead of simply renew it — with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. “They ask questions but they don’t tell us what is going on,” Hawkins said of CMS

