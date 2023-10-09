Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD ticks higher, albeit lacks follow-through

GBP/USD holds steady around mid-1.2200s on subdued USD demand, lacks bullish conviction ian session on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, lack bullish conviction, warranting some caution before positioning for an extension of the recent recovery move from the lowest level since mid-March, around the 1.2035 area touched last week.

GBP/USD: Extra gains likely above 1.2270 – UOB In the opinion of UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang, GBP/USD is seen gathering further upside traction once it clears 1.2270. Read more... GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2231 Today Daily Change -0.0007 Today Daily Change % -0.06 Today daily open 1.2238 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2265 Daily SMA50 1.

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sticks to the range bound themeGBP/USD closed the previous week virtually unchanged following a steady rebound in the second half of the week. The intense flight to safety at the be

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Souring Risk Sentiment Shackles PoundThe pound trades on the backfoot as safe haven demand sees the USD bid as tensions in the Middle East rise. UK GDP and US CPI inf focus later this week.

Pound Sterling corrects sharply as Israel-Hamas war dampens market sentimentThe Pound Sterling (GBP) corrected on Monday following a short-lived pullback as the Israel-Hamas conflict that began over the weekend strengthened th

British Pound Technical Update: Sterling Makes Progress, but Broader Bearish Posture HoldsRecent gains have placed the British Pound on the aggressive against the US Dollar and Euro, but it has much work to do to instate a broad bullish bias for the exchange rates.

GBP/USD sticks to the range bound theme – UOBIn the view of Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group, GBP/USD is still seen navigating the 1.2030-1.2270

GBP/USD manages to hold above 1.2200, bulls remain on the sidelines amid geopolitical tensionsThe GBP/USD pair attracts some dip-buying following a modest bearish gap opening to sub-1.2200 levels on the first day of a new week and moves back cl