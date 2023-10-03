Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is seen consolidating in a narrow band

The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and assist the(USD) to stand tall near a 10-month high. This, along with the prevalent risk-off environment, is seen as another factor benefitting the Greenback's relative safe-haven status.

The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and assist the US Dollar (USD) to stand tall near a 10-month high. This, along with the prevalent risk-off environment, is seen as another factor benefitting the Greenback's relative safe-haven status. Apart from this, the Bank of England's (BoE) surprise on-hold decision in September continues to undermine the British Pound (GBP) and acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair.

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains under selling pressure near 1.2180The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive below the 1.2200 barrier and trades in negative territory for the fifth consecutive week during the early Eu

British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Fall as Sterling Remains PressuredFrom a technical perspective, the British Pound is appearing increasingly vulnerable to the US Dollar and Japanese Yen. Will GBP/USD and GBP/JPY continue lower from here?

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Plunges Towards 1.20The pound weakened against the USD after US Treasury yields rallied coupled with some hawkish Fed speak which will continue today.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Poised to challenge the 1.2000 markGBP/USD fell to 1.2051, a seven-month low Tuesday as speculative interest rushed into the safe-haven US Dollar. The American currency rallied on renew

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD needs to stabilize above 1.2200 to keep buyers interestedThe Pound Sterling (GBP) surrendered gains as the S&P Global reported a contraction in the United Kingdom's Manufacturing PMI for the 14th time in a r

Pound Sterling refreshes six-month low as BoE Mann sees more inflation shocksThe Pound Sterling (GBP) witnessed a sell-off on Monday after a pullback move and has extended the downside move on Tuesday as investors foresee a slo

The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and assist the US Dollar (USD) to stand tall near a 10-month high. This, along with the prevalent risk-off environment, is seen as another factor benefitting the Greenback's relative safe-haven status. Apart from this, the Bank of England's (BoE) surprise on-hold decision in September continues to undermine the British Pound (GBP) and acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.AUD/USD is trading around 0.6300, fading the recovery from a fresh 11-month low in Asian trading on Wednesday. The pair is drawing support from a pause in the US Dollar uptrend but a cautious market mood is acting as a headwind. Top-tier US data is in focus for fresh directives.

USD/JPY sticks to gains around 149.25 amid looming intervention fears

USD/JPY is building on the overnight solid recovery from a three-week low above 149.00, albeit lacks follow-through. The underlying strong USD bullish sentiment turns out to be a key factor lending support to the pair. Intervention fears along with the risk-off mood, seem to underpin the safe-haven JPY and cap gains.

Gold awaits high-impact US jobs data for fresh impetus

Gold is licking its wounds near $1,820, having hit its lowest level in seven months at $1,815 on Tuesday. All eyes now turn toward the high-impact US ADP jobs data and the ISM Services PMI report for a fresh trading impetus in XAU/USD price.Ripple victory over SEC reaffirmed as Judge Torres denies regulator’s motion to appeal

Ripple Labs victory over the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) around mid-July has been reaffirmed after a federal judge rejected the commission’s motion to file an interlocutory appeal.What goes up must come down – that adage has been relevant to the ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in the past six months, with data zigzagging between beats and misses.