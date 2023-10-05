Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces downward pressure ahead of US employment data

GBP/USD hovers below 1.2200 ahead of US employment data ort, which could be attributed to the correction in the US Dollar (USD) following the decline in US Bond yields. The US Dollar Index (DXY) attempts to rebound, hovering slightly higher around 106.40 as of now. The Greenback’s correction comes after reaching an 11-month high earlier this week. Read more...

GBP/USD hovers below 1.2200 ahead of US employment data ort, which could be attributed to the correction in the US Dollar (USD) following the decline in US Bond yields. The US Dollar Index (DXY) attempts to rebound, hovering slightly higher around 106.40 as of now. The Greenback’s correction comes after reaching an 11-month high earlier this week. Read more... GBP/USD oscillates in a range below 1.2200, eyes US NFP for fresh directional impetus The GBP/USD pair is seen oscillating in a range during the Asian session on Friday and consolidating its strong recovery gains of over 150 pips registered, from the 1.2035 area, or the lowest level since March 16 touched earlier this week. Spot prices remain below the 1.2200 mark as traders keenly await the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data before placing fresh directional bets. The popularly known NFP report will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate-hike path. This, in turn, will drive the US Dollar (USD) and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair. The US economy is expected to have added 170K jobs in September, less than the 187K in the previous month, while the jobless rate is anticipated to tick down from 3.8% to 3.7% during the reported month. A stronger report, meanwhile, would mean more pressure on wages and on inflation, which might force the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance and keep rates higher for longer. Read more... GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2182 Today Daily Change -0.0010 Today Daily Change % -0.08 Today daily open 1.2192 Trends Daily SMA20 1.229 Daily SMA50 1.2529 Daily SMA100 1.2609 Daily SMA200 1.2438 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2196 Previous Daily Low 1.2108 Previous Weekly High 1.2272 Previous Weekly Low 1.2111 Previous Monthly High 1.2713 Previous Monthly Low 1.2111 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2162 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2141 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2134 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2077 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2046 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2223 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2254 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2311

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Intraday and daily price signals are bullishAfter dipping to its lowest level since March below 1.2040 in the Asian session on Wednesday, GBP/USD gained traction and climbed above 1.2100. The te

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades sideways around 1.2160 amid the USD softnessThe GBP/USD pair remains flat above the mid-1.2100s during the Asian session on Thursday. In the absence of the top-tier economic data from the UK doc

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Falling 10DMA continues to cap recovery attemptsGBP/USD climbed above 1.2150 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday but lost its traction. Nevertheless, the pair managed to stabilize above 1.210

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by PMI Beat, Can It Hold?Sterling is picking itself up from multi-month lows against the US dollar, buoyed by a better-than-expected S&P services report and weak US ADP data.

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecast: Sterling Brushes Off PMI Data and Eyes RecoveryGBP Eyes a recovery ahead of US data tomorrow despite a poor showing on the PMI data front. The BoE survey provides some optimism though with price pressures expected to cool.

GBP/USD: Intraday and daily price signals are bullishGBP/USD traded to a new cycle low just under 1.2040 in early European trade but gained a cent from the intraday low. Economists at Scotiabank analyze