Pound Sterling capitalizes on improved market sentiment, correction in US Dollar

Kingdom's learning curve in handling the repercussions of higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE).

Higher interest rates by the Bank of England and consumer inflation risks due to a pause in policy tightening have dented the demand outlook. For more clarity on UK factory activities, investors will focus on the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data for September, which will be published at 08:30 GMT. The economic data is foreseen to remain unchanged at 44.2. This would be the 14th contraction in a row.

Jeremy Hunt ruled out tax cuts ahead of November's mid-year fiscal statement to support UK PM Rishi Sunak's promise of halving headline inflation by year-end. The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation tool, Core PCE, now makes it less likely that the central bank will add another rate hike this year.

Kingdom’s learning curve in handling the repercussions of higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE). Theis anticipated in the Pound Sterling ahead as UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is expected to raise the minimum wage and ignore tax cuts at the annual Conservative Party conference. Apart from that, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data for September will be keenly watched. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to remain below the 50.0 threshold for the 14th time in a row.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling rebounds despite UK recession risks

Pound Sterling recovered from 1.2180 despite investors remaining worried about the upside risks of a recession in the UK economy.

Higher interest rates by the Bank of England and consumer inflation risks due to a pause in policy tightening have dented the demand outlook.

Like other developed economies, the UK’s manufacturing sector has also gone through a vulnerable phase. Its labor demand and Services PMI were performing well, but now they are also facing the wrath of tight monetary policy and stubborn inflation.

UK employers reduced their labor force in the last two months as firms aim to achieve efficiency through controlling costs in an uncertain demand environment. Services PMI has landed below the 50.0 threshold two times in a row, which indicates a contraction in service activities.

For more clarity on UK factory activities, investors will focus on the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data for September, which will be published at 08:30 GMT. The economic data is foreseen to remain unchanged at 44.2. This would be the 14th contraction in a row.

The UK’s housing market consistently faces the consequences of higher interest rates. The BoE reported on Friday that credit approvals for house purchases dropped sharply to 45,354 vs. Reuters’ expectations of 49,532 as mortgage rates rise.

Going forward, investors will focus on the announcement of a higher minimum wage by UK FM Jeremy Hunt at the annual Conservative Party conference. This weekend, UK Hunt announced, "We are waiting for the Low Pay Commission to confirm its recommendation for next year. But I confirm today, whatever that recommendation, we will increase it next year to at least 11 pounds an hour," as reported by Reuters.

Jeremy Hunt ruled out tax cuts ahead of November’s mid-year fiscal statement to support UK PM Rishi Sunak’s promise of halving headline inflation by year-end.

Meanwhile, the market mood has begun improving as investors shrug off the risk associated with a global slowdown. The US Dollar Index (DXY) faces selling pressure around 106.00.

The USD index remained volatile on Friday despite a soft core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) report for August. Monthly Core PCE expanded at a nominal pace of 0.1% in August against expectations and the former release of 0.2%. The annualized Core PCE has softened to 3.9% as expected from the former release of 4.3%.

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation tool, Core PCE, now makes it less likely that the central bank will add another rate hike this year.

The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).

How does the Bank of England’s monetary policy influence Sterling?

When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.

What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Pound?

In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.

What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Pound Sterling?

