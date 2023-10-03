Pound Sterling breaks down further as UK recession risks remain elevated

Pound Sterling dips after choppy moves ahead of S&P Global Services PMI data.

Pound Sterling fails to defend the crucial support of 1.2050 ahead of the Services PMI data for September, which will be published at 8:30 GMT. This week, the UK Manufacturing PMI extended its contracting spell for its 14th straight period as firms cut back output, new orders, and employment amid deteriorating demand.

BoE Mann further added that policymakers are facing a “world where inflation shocks are likely to be more frequent” with stronger price growth, meaning interest rates will need to be permanently higher.

On the global trade front, Business & Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch said at the Conservative Party conference that there was "zero" chance of a free trade agreement with the United States under President Joe Biden's administration, as reported by Reuters. headtopics.com

The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds rallies near 107.20 as the odds for one more interest rate increase from the Fed soar after hawkish guidance from Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman.

Pound Sterling dropped after trading directionless near a six-month low around 1.2070, continuing its prolonged sell-off due to a cautious market mood. The GBP/USD pairremains vulnerable as the 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are on the verge of delivering a Death Cross. The Cable is expected to decline further toward the psychological support of 1.2000.

When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.

