Potential Tropical Systems Brewing in Caribbean and Atlantic

An area of low pressure is likely to form during the next few days in the northwestern Caribbean Sea . Gradual development of this system is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form as the system moves slowly northward into the Gulf of Mexico through the end of the week. Development is unlikely over the next 48 hours but there is a 70% chance of development in the next 7 days.

Africa in the coming days. There is a 40% chance of development of a tropical depression forming during the middle to latter part of the week while the wave moves westward across the tropical Atlantic.

