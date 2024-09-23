Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine Expected To Intensify Into Hurricane Before Florida Landfall

A tropical system is expected to rapidly intensify into a tropical storm and then a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall somewhere over Florida this week, according to the latest track and projections from the National Hurricane Center.When it forms, it will be known as Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

A northwestward motion is expected on Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by a faster northward or north-northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days," the NHC said.The data is not concrete yet, but a hurricane is expected to be off the coast of Florida by Thursday morning.

