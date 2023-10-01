Potential Mets manager candidates after Buck Showalter ouster

It remains to be seen if Melvin will survive with the Padres, who missed the playoffs with a disappointing season that rivaled the Mets’ underwhelming performance. Melvin was a consideration for the Mets after the 2021 season, but he preferred to remain on the West Coast.A perennial bridesmaid in managerial searches, the Astros bench coach was a finalist for the Mets job two years ago. Espada has New York experience as a Yankees coach and has learned under A.J.

It remains to be seen if Melvin will survive with the Padres, who missed the playoffs with a disappointing season that rivaled the Mets’ underwhelming performance. Melvin was a consideration for the Mets after the 2021 season, but he preferred to remain on the West Coast.A perennial bridesmaid in managerial searches, the Astros bench coach was a finalist for the Mets job two years ago. Espada has New York experience as a Yankees coach and has learned under A.J. Hinch and Dusty Baker with the Astros.The Rockland native managed the Rockies for four seasons before joining the Braves as bench coach before the 2018 season. The Mets are trying to become the Braves, and hiring manager Brian Snitker’s top lieutenant might help.Danny Lehmann

The Dodgers bench coach is completing his first season in the job, but the 38-year-old former minor league catcher has quickly earned respect within the industry. Mets owner Steve Cohen wants to become the East Coast Dodgers, so Lehmann would fit in that regard.Counsell’s top lieutenant, the 64-year-old Murphy has been the Brewers’ bench coach since 2015 after a successful collegiate coaching career that included guiding Notre Dame and Arizona State. Murphy was on the Mets’ radar as a consideration for manager during a search after Mickey Callaway was fired in 2019.A New York City area native who grew up rooting for the Mets, the 54-year-old Montgomery just completed his second season as Angels bench coach. Before joining the Angels front office, Montgomery served as vice president of scouting and special assistant with the Brewers under Stearns’ leadership.

