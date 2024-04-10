Postdoctoral Research Associate Position in Diffusion MRI at University of Virginia School of Medicine

A Postdoctoral Research Associate position in diffusion MRI acquisition, analysis and modeling is available at the University of Virginia School of Medicine under the supervision of Dr. Merry Mani, in the Department of Radiology.

The successful candidate will work to develop, validate, and translate cutting-edge diffusion MRI acquisition and analysis techniques for tissue microstructural imaging in the healthy human brain, with further applications in neurodegenerative disorders such as Huntington’s Disease, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. The goal is to develop new imaging methodologies with high sensitivity and specificity to study the tissue microstructure, by synergistically combining advanced acquisition, reconstruction, and analysis methods. Machine learning will be a crucial component and will be used in all stages of development. The position comes with the potential for further growth opportunities including promotion into Research Track Faculty or Research Scientist Track positions based on performance and funding. A Ph.D. (or equivalent) in electrical engineering, biomedical engineering, computer science, medical physics, or a related field is required; however, strong candidates with other scientific backgrounds will also be considered. The ideal candidate should have a strong analytical background while displaying a high level of creativity

