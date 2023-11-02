Possible PG&E rate hikes prompt protests from different organizations

Schulte worries not only about how a rate hike will impact their business but about the impact to their customers as well.'Electric bill goes up for us, it's not just going to go up for us. It's going to go up for the consumer too, which means they're going to have less money to come in the store. Plus we're charging more because the electricity is more. It's basically a double whammie,' said Schulte.

United States Headlines Read more: KPIXTV »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHONEARENA: Mission possible: snatch the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) at 50% off ahead of Black FridayRight now, the 2021-released Amazon Fire HD 10 can be yours at a tempting 50% off! Take advantage of this time-sensitive deal now.

Source: PhoneArena | Read more ⮕

SCREENRANT: Deadpool vs Wolverine: MCU Director Teases Deadpool 3's Best Possible TitleDeadpool 3 director Shawn Levy reveals that the upcoming MCU movie will have a different title, teasing Hugh Jackman's major role as Wolverine.

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕

CRYPTO_POTATO: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction to $3 Million: Possible or Outrageous Speculation?Crypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato | Read more ⮕

FCN2GO: Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach on lockdown following 'possible shooting' threatYou can join the Facebook group by searching 'First Coast News Weather Watchers' in the app and clicking the Ask to Join button!

Source: FCN2go | Read more ⮕

AP: USA Basketball 3-on-3 teams clinch spots in Paris Olympics, making 4 golds possibleUSA Basketball’s goal of winning four gold medals at next summer’s Paris Olympics is a step closer to reality. The U.S. learned Wednesday that it has clinched spots at the Paris Games in both men’s and women’s 3-on-3 basketball. Those rankings mean the Americans can skip next year’s Olympic 3-on-3 qualifying tournaments.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

COMMONDREAMS: Amnesty: Israel's Illegal Use of White Phosphorus in Lebanon a Possible 'War Crime''This should be front-page news in mainstream media,' said one observer. 'But it probably won't even warrant mention in this climate. Crazy.'

Source: commondreams | Read more ⮕