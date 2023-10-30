Positively JAX: Donate Shoeboxes of Love to help those who are homeless in Jacksonville

(WJXT)– You can make a difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness by donating to the City Rescue Mission’s Annual Shoeboxes of Love project. Share the holiday spirit by donating personal care items for men, women and children in our community who are without homes.
The Shoeboxes of Love project is for individuals or groups who want to make a boxed toiletry kit that will be given to those who seek emergency shelter at CRM’s New Life Inn. People come with little to nothing, so shoeboxes filled with personal hygiene items are a small way to provide hope to those in need.
Shoeboxes of Love are filled with personal care and toiletry items to help those living on Jacksonville's streets.Please remember that most of these people carry their possessions in a backpack and larger items become heavy. Donors are asked to wrap the box with a new blanket and indicate on each box whether it is for a man, a woman, or a child (boy or girl). headtopics.com
City Rescue Mission, Closets by Design, McGowan’s Heating & Air Conditioning and WJXT-Channel 4 are collecting these shoeboxes through Nov. 17.
Children’s body wash or soap • Children’s shampoo/conditioner • Children’s toothpaste & toothbrush • Tissues • Body lotion • A small book or toy • HairbrushClosets by Design, 3728 Philips Highway, Suite 301 & 304, 32207WJXT Channel 4 studios, 4 Broadcast Place, 32207 headtopics.com
4,500 Shoeoboxes of Love were donated in our Positively JAX campaign to help the city's homeless in 2021.