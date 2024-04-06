Positive Job Report Boosts Expectations for Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

That’s how much time is left until the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee in June at which the overwhelming majority of Wall Street economists think the. Absent a huge and unexpected shock to the economy, Friday’s job report makes that highly unlikely.employers added 303,000 workers to their payrolls in March, more than 100,000 above the consensus forecast for 200,000.

The revisions to January and February added in another 22,000 jobs, bringing the jobs-above-expectation figure to 125,000. To get a sense of the underlying trend in employment, we look to the three-month moving average. This jumped from 265,000 jobs toafter adding in the March gains and the revisions. If the payroll numbers had come in as expected, the average would have declined to 234,000. So, the moving average is 50,000 jobs or 18 percent higher than expected.rose by 71,000, which was higher than the average gain of 54,000 last mont

Job Report Employers Payrolls Federal Open Market Committee Meeting Expectations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EUR/USD under pressure as traders await FOMC decisionThe Euro remains on the defensive against the US Dollar as market participants await March’s monetary policy decision by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Fed raises GDP, inflation outlook, while maintaining rate cut forecastThe Federal Open Market Committee’s March projections for rate cuts shows a median Federal funds rate of 4.6% in 2024.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Fed raises GDP and inflation outlook, while keeping rate cut forecastThe Federal Open Market Committee’s March projections for rate cuts shows a median Federal funds rate of 4.6% in 2024, versus 5.25%-5.50% today.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Senate committee passes Medicaid ‘expansion’ bill that leaves hundreds of millions in federal dollars on tableThe proposal would not qualify Mississippi for the enhanced federal funding the law grants to newly-expanded states.

Source: MSTODAYnews - 🏆 275. / 63 Read more »

AK Senate Education Committee holds emergency meeting on federal funding non-complianceHearing from an expert in federal policy, the committee tried to get at the heart of how the state became non-compliant with federal policy, and what they can do about it.

Source: KTVF11 - 🏆 267. / 63 Read more »

Bitcoin price reclaims $65K as Fed still considers three rate cuts this yearIn the March Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced that it would keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50%.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »