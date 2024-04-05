Positive Data Surprises Drive Interest Rates Higher in the US

Positive data surprises especially in the US have continued to mostly drive interest rates higher and the USD stronger over the last two weeks. Americans increased their consumption by 0.4% in February and reduced their savings rate to its lowest level since December 2022, while the ISM survey showed a clear positive surprise in March for US manufacturers who are now reporting expansion, also for the first time since 2022.

While core PCE inflation (the Fed's preferred measure) came out as expected for February, 0.3% m/m price increase is still too much, and the January number was revised up to 0.5% m/m. All in all, the data does not support an early rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, among others, signalled over Easter that the direction of interest rates is still down, but that the strong data allows for waiting in order to gain more confidence about declining inflation before moving. The market is now pricing almost no chance of a May rate cut, instead looking for June

Positive Data Interest Rates USD Consumption Savings Rate US Manufacturers Expansion Rate Cut Inflation Fed Chair Jerome Powell Market

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FXStreetNews / 🏆 14. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Columbus Drive could become Barack Obama Drive under proposed ordinanceA City Council member wants to rename Columbus Drive in downtown Chicago after former President Barack Obama, but an Italian American civic leader wants the…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Columbus Drive could become Barack Obama Drive under proposed ordinanceA City Council member wants to rename Columbus Drive in downtown Chicago after former President Barack Obama, but an Italian American civic leader wants the street to be left alone.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Chicago alderman calls for renaming Columbus Drive as Barack Obama DriveAlderman calls for renaming Columbus Drive as Barack Obama Drive

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

New ordinance would rename ‘Columbus Drive’ to ‘Barack Obama Drive’The downtown Chicago street Columbus Drive could be renamed Barack Obama Drive in a new City Council effort. Ald. Lamont Robinson, 4th, introduced an ordinance Wednesday to rename the roadway. The …

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Italian-Americans buck Chicago proposal to rename 'Columbus Drive' to 'Barack Obama Drive'The lawmaker who proposed the name change wants to honor more Black figures and spark tourism.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Ordinals drive ‘positive momentum’ in Bitcoin innovation — Franklin TempletonETF issuer Franklin Templeton recognized Bitcoin Ordinals as a driving force behind the “renaissance” of activities in the Bitcoin network.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »