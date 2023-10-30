Portland Trail Blazers Schedule, Live Scores & Results

If you choose to make use of any information on this website including online sports betting services from any websites that may be featured on this website, we strongly recommend that you carefully check your local laws before doing so. It is your sole responsibility to understand your local laws and observe them strictly.

Philadelphia 76ers fans gear up for home opener against Portland Trail BlazersThe team has a new head coach, Nick Nurse, who is hoping to help them rebound from another disappointing exit in the playoffs last season. Read more ⮕

Embiid lidera victoria de 76ers 126-98 ante Trail Blazers que siguen sin ganarJoel Embiid firmó 35 unidades y 15 rebotes, Tyrese Maxey agregó 26 puntos y 10 tablas y James Harden observó todo desde la banca de Filadelfia en la victoria 126-98 de los 76ers el domingo ante los Trail Blazers de Portland. Read more ⮕

Joel Embiid carries the Sixers past the Trail Blazers, 126-98, in the home openerEmbiid was listed as questionable before the game. He finished with game highs of 35 points, 15 rebounds, and six blocks. Read more ⮕

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey drop double-doubles as Harden watches the 76ers beat winless PortlandJoel Embiid had 35 points and 15 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 126-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Read more ⮕

76ers vs Blazers: 3 Takeaways From Blowout WinThree takeaways from the Sixers win over Blazers Read more ⮕

76ers vs. Blazers: Joel Embiid Could Miss Sunday’s MatchupJoel Embiid is on the injury report for Sunday's matchup between the 76ers and the Blazers. Read more ⮕