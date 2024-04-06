Portland Trail Blazers Radio Host Mike Lynch Announces Retirement After ALS Diagnosis

Over the past couple of years, Portland Trail Blazers fans have grown accustomed to turning on their radios and hearing Mike Lynch 's voice. But on Friday, the team's radio host revealed that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in January. Lynch also announced his retirement from radio. 'Sadly, this means the end of my radio career,' Lynch wrote on X. 'I am thankful for all of those who listened over the last 12 years.

I am also thankful to The Fan and the Blazers for believing in me and helping me grow in my dream career.' CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM Lynch also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support. He also acknowledged the difficulties he faces in his fight against the neurodegenerative disease. 'This has been really difficult for me, I am devastated and overwhelmed. I appreciate if you reach out, but please be patient as it is hard to respond to everyone, and I’m not always ready to talk about i

Portland Trail Blazers Radio Host Mike Lynch ALS Retirement Diagnosis

