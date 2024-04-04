Portland Business Owner Warns of Consequences of Drug Decriminalization

A Portland , Oregon business owner is sounding the alarm on the consequences of the state's short-lived policy decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of certain drugs after the state moved to end the measure this week.

Bison Coffeehouse owner Loretta Guzman joined 'Fox & Friends First' after Oregon reversed its 2020 voter-approved law on Monday to decriminalize most illegal possession of controlled substance offenses and redirect much of the state's marijuana tax revenue to fund grants for addiction services. Since the passage of the liberal policy, addiction and overdose deaths skyrocketed in the state and nationwide, fueled by the fentanyl crisis. OREGON GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL RECRIMINALIZING HARD DRUGS, COMPLETING LIBERAL EXPERIMENT'S U-TURN Guzman, a Portland native, warned the city is not prepared to assist the drug-addicted population fueled by the experimental law. 'I don't think our city has things lined up for it,' Guzman told co-host Carley Shimkus on Wednesda

Portland Oregon Business Owner Drug Decriminalization Consequences Addiction Overdose Deaths Fentanyl Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CPS Energy denies damage claim for small business owner who says crews wrecked drivewayA small business owner said CPS Energy denied his damage claim after crews from the utility drove on an unfinished driveway in Bulverde, wrecking thousands of dollars in rebar that had been laid down.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Business owner sues Calumet City for reversal of gas station approval, alleges racismAbdallah, who immigrated to the U.S. from Pakistan, said he believes the change in heart from the aldermen was partially done out of racism.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Renton business owner missing since Feb. 26, police ‘expect foul play’A case involving a missing Renton business owner, who's been missing for more than a week, is now being investigated as a possible kidnapping.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Renton business owner missing since Feb. 26 found dead in MexicoReyna Hernandez, a hairdresser and business owner in Renton, was found dead in Mexico after missing for nearly two weeks.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Renton business owner found dead in Mexico, suspect in custodyThe Renton business owner who went missing in late February was found dead in Mexico. Authorities also found 54-year-old Reyna Hernandez’s missing vehicle in Mexico and took a 61-year-old Renton resident into custody. Detectives said this was a domestic violence crime.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Seattle business owner puts up 'For Sale' signs after recent break-inDmarkis Wigfall, owner of 'The Singing Barber' shop in Seattle said he is rethinking his future in Ballard after the second break-in within a year.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »