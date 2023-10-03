Portland business owner 'not shocked' as 911 system overwhelmed by overdoses: 'People dying in our streets'

Portland business owner slams city over 911 warning: 'Dropped the ball from day one'

Portland business owner Kurt Hudson joined 'FOX & Friends First' to discuss how the city has let down its residents over concerns stemming from public safety.spoke out against the city's spiraling homeless crisis, accusing officials of failing residents after the homeless filed suit against the city over a daytime camping ban.

A group of homeless Portland residents filed the class action lawsuit last week, claiming the new restrictions violate both the state law and the state constitution because they subject vagrants to unreasonable punishments, according to The Oregonian.

CRIME TURNED PORTLAND INTO A ‘HOLLOWED OUT SHELL.’ ITS NEIGHBORS ARE TRYING TO KEEP IT FROM HAPPENING TO THEM "I'm not shocked by this from an aspect that the city has failed the homeless here, just like they've failed businesses and everybody else here," Kurt Hudson told Todd Piro Tuesday."There's a lot of people out there who need help, and the city has dropped the ball from day one... City leadership has abdicated their duties here in Portland, and you see it every day. headtopics.com

Hudson's remarks come as Oregon City Commissioner of Public Safety Rene Gonzalez issued a statement on X, warning residents against calling the city's 911 system unless it is a matter of life or death.

"Our 911 system is getting hammered this morning with a multiple person incident - multiple overdoses in northwest park blocks," he said."Please do not call 911 except in event of life/death emergency or crime in progress (or chance of apprehending suspect). For non-emergency please use 503-823-3333.

