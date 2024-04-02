Portable and Cordless Air Inflator for Pickup Trucks: A Detailed Review

Ain’t nobody got time for a low or flat tire, especially if you’re in a pickup truck, off-roading somewhere remote (not that this has ever happened to me…). I was able to try out the portable and cordless air inflator on a Toyota Tacoma and was pleased with the results overall. Read on to get the specs and a detailed review. Not long ago, I also tested the Fanttik X9 Pro Air Inflator. Check out The X9 Ultra is a pretty ingenious product.

It’s portable for on-the-go use and three-in-one, so it 1) inflates tires; 2) has a high beam flashlight; and 3) performs as a power station for charging electronics. I loved the additional features — the flashlight is especially brilliant (ha) for those times when you’re inflating a tire in the dark or low light. The packaging is simple — one of its best attributes — so the box contained the product, a charging cord, and a (mercifully) small and easy-to-navigate instruction manual

