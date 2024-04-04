Port of San Diego Declares Local Emergency Over Pollution Crisis

The Port of San Diego has joined San Diego County and the cities of San Diego and Imperial Beach in declaring a local emergency related to the ongoing Tijuana River Valley pollution crisis . The chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners stated the importance of clean water and clean air in the South Bay and expressed the need for additional funding to solve the crisis.

