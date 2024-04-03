Port of Baltimore Prepares for Influx of Redirected Ships Amid Bridge Collapse

The only maritime shipping terminal currently operating in the Port of Baltimore is preparing to process an influx of redirected ships as crews continue clearing the mangled wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. Tradepoint Atlantic will unload and process an estimated 10,000 vehicles over the next 15 days. This includes six regularly scheduled ships and nine that have been redirected since the deadly bridge collapse blocked access to the port's main terminals.

The main terminals remain closed to traffic, causing a logistical nightmare for shipping along the East Coast. Although a second temporary channel has been opened through the collapse site, it is too shallow for most commercial vessels to pass through. The two existing channels are primarily for vessels involved in the cleanup effort, which started last week

