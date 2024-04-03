Porsche Developing New Flagship SUV 'K1' Bigger Than Cayenne

Porsche is developing a new flagship SUV—codenamed 'K1'—that will be bigger than the mid-size Cayenne. The K1 has a boxier roofline and will likely have room for seven passengers. A new 900-volt electrical architecture will help reduce charging times, and the K1 is expected to have an air suspension and rear-axle steering.

Nearly two years ago, Porsche confirmed plans for a new flagship SUV that will sit above the Cayenne in the automaker's lineup and ride on a new electric vehicle architecture. Now our spy photographer has captured photos of an early prototype testing near Porsche's development facilities in Germany, providing a better sense of just how big this new crossover—codenamed 'K1'—will be when it arrives for the 2027 model year. In the photos, the K1 looks considerably longer and chunkier than the Cayenne

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CARandDRIVER / 🏆 576. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BMW X5 vs Range Rover vs Porsche Cayenne: plug-in hybrid SUV triple test reviewCAR magazine UK compares the plug-in hybrid BMW X5 with the Range Rover and Porsche Cayenne

Source: CARmagazine - 🏆 382. / 55 Read more »

2024 Porsche Cayenne: A Leading-Edge SUV with Thrilling PerformanceThe 2024 Porsche Cayenne is heavily updated and offers a thrilling driving experience. Its tech and customization options are top-notch, and the interior matches its closest rivals in terms of screen size and technology.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

2024 Porsche Cayenne S | UK ReviewThe V8 S might be all the new generation Cayenne you'll ever need - is it also the one you want?

Source: PistonHeads - 🏆 553. / 51 Read more »

Woman caught violently smashing windshields of parked cars with brick in Venice, West LAThe woman smashed at least two vehicles, including a Porsche Cayenne and a Tesla.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

2024 Porsche Cayenne Review: The do-it-all machineGet in-depth info on the 2024 Porsche Cayenne including prices, specs, reviews, options, safety and reliability ratings.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Bidding farewell to the V8-powered Porsche CayenneWe say goodbye to the misunderstood eight-pot SUV for a dash around the Scottish border

Source: autocar - 🏆 93. / 67 Read more »