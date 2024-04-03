Porsche Developing New Flagship SUV 'K1' Bigger Than Cayenne

Porsche is developing a new flagship SUV—codenamed 'K1'—that will be bigger than the mid-size Cayenne. The K1 has a boxier roofline and will likely have room for seven passengers. A new 900-volt electrical architecture will help reduce charging times, and the K1 is expected to have an air suspension and rear-axle steering.
Nearly two years ago, Porsche confirmed plans for a new flagship SUV that will sit above the Cayenne in the automaker's lineup and ride on a new electric vehicle architecture. Now our spy photographer has captured photos of an early prototype testing near Porsche's development facilities in Germany, providing a better sense of just how big this new crossover—codenamed 'K1'—will be when it arrives for the 2027 model year. In the photos, the K1 looks considerably longer and chunkier than the Cayenne
