Populist Reform UK Party Gains Support as Tories Lose Ground

The Nigel Farage -founded populist Reform UK party has continued its rise in the polls, climbing to a record level of support as Rishi Sunak ’s Tories continue to haemorrhage support over post-Brexit failures. A survey conducted by Redfield and Wilton Strategies found that the insurgent Reform party has support from 15 per cent of the British public, representing an increase of one point over the previous week and marking its highest-ever polling result from the firm.

Meanwhile, the supposed ‘Conservative’ Party of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak slipped to its lowest level recorded by Redfield and Wilton, sliding to 21 percentage points in the polls, meaning that Reform is now just six points behind Tories,that just 41 per cent of those who voted for Boris Johnson’s Conservatives in the 2019 general election plan to vote for Sunak’s Tories in the next general election. Sunak, who was installed against the wishes of the Conservative Party membership which backed Liz Truss over him in the leadership contest to replace Johnson in 2022, has been apparently unable to connect with voters, many of whom have been disillusioned with the globalist governance imposed by Westminster despite the promises of Brexit to bring the country back to small-c conservative Thatcherite-style rule after decades of globalism enforced from Brussel

