AP’S ASSESSMENT: Partly false. Many of the ingredients listed in the meme, including monkey kidneys, aborted fetal cells and antifreeze, are not present in flu vaccines, though some have been used in vaccine development.

“Taking ingredients out of context and extrapolating to common related terms or general ingredient names can lead to misinterpreting what they are,” cautioned Alfred L’Altrelli, senior director of pharmacy at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, in an email this week. “Many of the names are complex and sound scary if you don’t understand them.

Monkey kidney cells, aborted babies and fetal cow serum, for example, are simply not ingredients found in any approved vaccine, The Associated Press has The misconception comes from the fact that researchers grow influenza viruses in chicken eggs or cell cultures derived from cells taken decades ago from mammals, including monkeys, dogs and even human fetuses. headtopics.com

Fetal bovine serum is then sometimes added to provide nutrients to the cell, but once the vaccine virus is grown, the product is purified, so that cell remnants and other components are removed. Antifreeze is also not found in flu vaccines. That misconception comes from people confusing polyethylene glycol, which some flu vaccines use as a stabilizer, with similar-sounding ethylene glycol, which is typically used in antifreeze.

In any case, thimerosal contains ethylmercury, which is less likely to cause harm than methylmercury, which is what’s found in certain kinds of fish and can be toxic to humans at high levels,To be sure, a handful of the listed ingredients are standard in vaccines, according to experts. headtopics.com

Ethanol is used in some flu vaccines to inactivate the virus, while some shots also contain polysorbate 80, which is a common food additive that is considered a surfactant — the same class of chemical as a detergent.

