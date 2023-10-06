A popular new Bethesda game is now available for free, though there are a couple of requirements players will need to meet to access this free download. Bethesda right now has been making the headlines with Starfield. Meanwhile, historically it's best known for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series. These are all games it makes internally.

As noted though, there are some requirements you need to meet. The first involves the codes themselves. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but the codes are only PC codes for the game. The second requirement is a paywall. This offer comes the way of Prime Gaming, which means you need an Amazon Prime subscription.

The final detail to know is that the game is only free to download for the month of October. Once November rolls around, it will be removed from the Prime Gaming lineup and replaced with new free downloads. Once you claim and download a copy though it's yours to keep. headtopics.com

"Face the unknown, uncover the truth and save the city," reads an official blurb about the game."Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces as a dangerous occultist causes the city's population to vanish in an instant.

Developed by Japanese studio Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda, Ghostwire: Tokyo was originally released in March 2022 as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive. On Metacritic, the game -- which has since come to Xbox Series X|S -- boasts scores from 75 to 82, depending on the platform. headtopics.com

"Ghostwire: Tokyo is an odd video game in all the right ways," reads the opening of our review of the game."While ostensibly an action-adventure title, there are plenty of role-playing game influences like leveling up and assigning skill points.

Read more:

ComicBook »

PlayStation Plus Users Say New Free Game Is 'Most Beautiful Game I've Ever Played'PlayStation Plus has a 'beautiful' new free game for the month of October.

Epic Games Store's First Free Game of October Is HereEpic Game Store's first free game of the month is now available to download.

Girl Scouts will not be selling popular new raspberry-flavored cookie this yearAlthough the Girl Scouts of the USA confirmed it will not be selling last year's new and popular 'Raspberry Rally' cookies for the upcoming 2024 season, the organization said it wasn't keen on buyers looking to the resale market for them.

HOKA new markdowns: How to save on popular sneakers, hats, clothing, more shoesOnline shopping for the best deals on the internet.

New Study: Popular Supplement Could Relieve Symptoms of Long COVIDScience, Space and Technology News 2023

Haunted Chocolatier Developer Reveals New Look at the GameConcernedApe has revealed four screenshots from his Stardew Valley follow-up.