Popular Asbury Park beer hall remains closed after flash flood blows through doors (VIDEO)

A popular biergarten in Monmouth County still remains closed, nearly two weeks after it sustained extensive water damage and flooding from a coastal

Last month’s storm brought heavy rainfall to parts of the state on Sept. 29, triggering flash flooding and road closures. In Asbury Park, 9 inches of rain fell late Thursday, Sept. 28, through early Saturday morning, Sept. 30.

The building’s substructure below the ground is “gone,” he said. Surveillance video shows water rushing into the beer hall’s basement, blowing a door off its hinges. Before the power went out, Falco watched the security camera feed of water pouring into the basement. When he arrived Saturday morning, he saw the damage in person.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for headtopics.com

The total estimated damage to the business is at least $1.7 million, including water damage, equipment replacement and the ongoing loss of revenue, Falco said. Since the storm, the business has canceled a few private events, along with public events, including its eighth annual Oktoberfest celebration. The venue is waiting for insurance inspections and new equipment to arrive, Falco said.

The restaurant may be closed for a week to more than a month, Falco said. But, they plan to celebrate once the doors reopen.

