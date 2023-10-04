Pope slams 'petty' rich in scathing climate change rebuke

Pope Francis issued a scathing rebuke against the world's wealthiest citizens in a lengthy warning about climate change on Wednesday.In a lengthy document titled Laudate Deum, or Praise God, the pope described how the"irresponsible" West has exacerbated the effects of climate change.

Pope Francis attends the World Meeting of Families closing Mass in St. Peter's Square on June 25, 2022. On Wednesday, he released a lengthy document on climate change in which he called the West"irresponsible.""As usual, it would seem that everything is the fault of the poor," he wrote.

"How can we forget that Africa, home to more than half of the world's poorest people, is responsible for a minimal portion of historic emissions?" the pontiff asked. At the end of his letter, the pope pointed out that emissions per individual in the U.S. are twice as high as those living in China and that the nation's emissions are seven times greater than the average emissions of poor countries. He went on to criticize the"irresponsible lifestyle" of the West and how it has produced a long-term, significant impact in worsening climate change. headtopics.com

"Meanwhile, gas and oil companies are planning new projects there, with the aim of further increasing their production. To say that there is nothing to hope for would be suicidal, for it would mean exposing all humanity, especially the poorest, to the worst impacts of climate change," he said.

