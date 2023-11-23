Pope Francis Meets with Relatives of Israeli Hostages and Palestinians in Gaza

Pope Francis met with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinians affected by the war. He used the words 'terrorism' and 'genocide' during his meetings. The meetings were arranged before the Israeli-Hamas hostage deal and temporary halt in fighting.





