Pope Francis appoints 21 new cardinals — including an American — to help reform Catholic Church

Robert Prevost, who was born in Chicago, is among the 21 new “princes of the church” that were elected by the pope to help govern the Catholic Church. The new “princes of the church,” including Chicago-born Robert Prevost — were inducted Saturday by the 86-year-old pontiff in St. Peter’s Square.

In his instructions to the new cardinals, Pope Francis said their variety and geographic diversity would serve the church like musicians in an orchestra, who sometimes play solos while performing as part of an ensemble other times.

“Diversity is necessary; it is indispensable. However, each sound must contribute to the common design,” he said. “This is why mutual listening is essential: each musician must listen to the others.” Each new cardinal took an oath to obey the pope, remain faithful to Christ and serve the church. The pontiff reminded them that they were wearing red as a sign that they must be strong “even to the shedding of blood” to spread the faith.Pope Francis has elected 21 new cardinals to help reform the Catholic Church, leaning heavily on diversity.

The new cardinals hail from the US, France, Italy, Argentina, Switzerland, South Africa, Spain, Colombia, South Sudan — the nation’s first — Hong Kong, Poland, Malaysia, Tanzania, Venezuela and Portugal.

