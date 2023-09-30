Pope creates 21 new cardinals who will help him to reform church and cement his legacy

Pope Francis is presiding over a ceremony to create 21 new cardinals. Pope Francis holds a consistory in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican where he will create 21 new cardinals, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.
(AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)– Pope Francis presided over a ceremony Saturday to create 21 new cardinals, including key figures at the Vatican and in the field who will help enact his reforms and cement his legacy as he enters
a crucial new phase in running the Catholic Church. Among the new cardinals are the controversial new head of the Vatican’s doctrine office, Victor Manuel Fernandez, and the Chicago-born missionary now responsible for vetting bishop candidates around the globe, Robert Prevost.
Also receiving red hats were the Vatican's ambassadors to the United States and Italy, two important diplomatic posts where the Holy See has a keen interest. Leaders of the church in geopolitical hotspots like Hong Kong and Jerusalem, fragile communities like Juba, South Sudan, and sentimental favorites like Cordoba, Argentina, filled out the roster.