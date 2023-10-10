Polygon (MATIC) rally comes to an end as competitors devour market share

) experienced a 16.4% rally that coincided with the launch of Polygon 2.0 Goreli testnet on Oct. 4. However, the resistance at $0.60 proved stronger than anticipated, and was followed with a 10.6% decline over the six days leading into Oct. 10.

This decline was exacerbated by negative news regarding the departure of a key co-founder and weak activity in Polygon’s zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup subnet.MATIC’s price has wiped out previous gains from the early October rally, erasing the bullish momentum driven by the expectations of the protocol’s upgrades., unified via a novel cross-chain coordination protocol. Polygon’s 2.

Among the benefits of Polygon 2.0 are enhanced security and privacy through ZK proofs, full compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), and instant cross-chain interactions without requiring additional security or trust assumptions. It's worth noting that the project is continuing to develop its ZK-STARK-based layer-2 solution, Miden. headtopics.com

One could argue that the recent 10.6% retracement merely reflects an adjustment to the overexcitement triggered by the testnet launch. However, other factors may have contributed to investors' worsening sentiment towards Polygon. For instance, Polygon’s ZK subnet, zkEVM, has lagged behind competitors in terms of activity and deposits.ZK networks daily active and transactions. Source: artemis.

Metrics from Artemis, an on-chain data provider, reveal a significant disparity between Polygon zkEVM’s 6,210 active addresses compared to StarkNet’s 154,390 and zkSync ERA’s 239,810. A similar discrepancy exists when analyzing the number of daily transactions, with Polygon’s zero-knowledge rollup also trailing competitors. headtopics.com

Read more:

Cointelegraph »

Deribit to List XRP, SOL, MATIC Options; Seeks License in EUOmkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

XRP and Solana (SOL) Options Officially Arriving at Major Crypto Exchange in JanuaryXRP, SOL, MATIC officially set for January debut on major crypto exchange Deribit

Mothers share impact of fighting in Israel on their livesTwo mothers have opened up about how the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has profoundly impacted their lives.

Wife of man suspected of shooting teen share detailsSurveillance video shows a few seconds of the encounter between the man and the youth.

Ross Gay Stays Connected With Internet Reprieves and Foraged Apples to ShareThe poet and essayist behind ‘The Book of (More) Delights’ brings his lyrical slant to this three-day wellness diary, where freshly dug potatoes and one-on-one basketball act as spiritual fuel.

Doctors Share Satisfying Snacks For Gut, Heart And Brain HealthSarah Jacoby is a health reporter at TODAY.