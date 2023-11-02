Poll: U.S. public's support for Ukraine begins to wane

There has been growing division among Republican lawmakers over how far the U.S. should go in providing additional aid for Ukraine.Johnson has indicated support for at least some additional aid for Ukraine, even if not the $61 billion asked for by the White House in a sweepingA plurality of Americans now say the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine, while one-in-three say the U.S. is helping the "right amount" — down from 43% in June. Just 25% say the U.S. is not doing enough.

55% of Republicans want the U.S. to try to end the conflict as soon as possible, while 41% say they would choose Ukraine reclaiming its territory.Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

United States Headlines Read more: AXIOS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSMAX: NBC Poll: Iowa Republicans OK That Trump Skips DebatesMost likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers are saying that it doesn't matter to them that former President Donald Trump has been skipping the GOP presidential debates, but almost half still think he should participate in at least one of the events before the caucuses open on Jan. 15.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more ⮕

NEWSWEEK: Joe Biden's Pseudonym Emails—What We Know as 82,000 Pages UnearthedRepublicans are seeking access to emails between Biden and his son, Hunter, that deal with Ukraine.

Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: House Republicans demand transparency from Biden admin on how US funds are being spent in UkraineThe House Budget Committee is requesting a full accounting of United States aid to Ukraine, as Congress weighs sending additional funding overseas.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

DCEXAMINER: Democrats frustrated Ukraine aid is being sidelined by House RepublicansJamie McIntyre joined the Washington Examiner in 2016 as senior writer covering defense and national security. His newsletter, “Jamie McIntyre’s Daily on Defense,” goes out each weekday morning to thousands of national security professionals and opinion leaders.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more ⮕

NEWSWEEK: Majority of Americans Want 'Time Limit' on Ukraine Aid: Gallup PollOpposition to U.S. aid for Ukraine war is rising among Republicans and independents, according to a new Gallup poll.

Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕

NEWSWEEK: Russia's UR-77 'Meteorit' Minesweeper Obliterated in FPV Strike: VideoHeavily-mined territory has slowed down Ukraine's counteroffensive progress in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕