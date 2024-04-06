Poll Shows Majority of Respondents Believe Their Lives Are Worse Under Biden Administration

Featured a discussion on a poll by Fox News that found 60% of respondents said their lives are bad under the Biden administration. Meanwhile, 47% reported a bad life during Trump’s presidency. “That’s why it’s so easy to vote this year because four years ago, you had the guy. It wasn’t like you don’t remember what it was like four years ago,” Watters said. “Everybody remembers. The only person who doesn’t remember is an old, elderly man with a hazy memory.

But that’s an advantage as a voter — it is still fresh. That’s why people are now saying, ‘Well, wait a second. I don’t like where we are going.'”“I just think what they’re trying to do is socially shame people for being associated with the Trump movement. They’re trying to say, look at these freaks: They wear colorful outfits, wear silly hats, and you don’t wanna be associated with them at all,” Watters adde

