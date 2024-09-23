Poll Shows Americans See Harris as More Moral Than Trump

This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an event, Aug. 15, 2024, in Bedminster, N.J., left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024. released Sunday showed just 14% of Americans think the word “Christian” describes either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris “extremely” or “very” well.
Still, most white evangelical Protestants, 69%, view Trump favorably, while just 15% from that group view Harris favorably.The reverse is true of Black Protestants, with 75% holding a favorable view of Harris and just 16% holding a favorable view of Trump.White Catholics prefer Trump, 56% to 35%.Over half of white evangelical Protestants, 54%, said Trump better represents their religious views or beliefs.
Harris got 86% of the support from Black Protestants, 65% from Hispanic Catholics and 65% from Jewish voters.“White evangelicals have been solidly Republican since about the 1980s, when the Republican Party made an effort to politicize a group that had been, to that point, largely apolitical,” Peter Loge, the director of the School of Media and Public Affairs at George Washington University,
Trump Harris Religion Politics Survey
