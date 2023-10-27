Poll shows alarming support for Hamas but likely understates the problem

It’s heartening that Americans overwhelmingly support civilization over the Islamofascists of Gaza and Iran.

For one thing, many of those who claim to be “supporters” of the Jewish state are not. The Barack Obama types, who do the perfunctory throat-clearing about Israel’s right to exist before going into the usual reasons it should not.

According to the Harvard poll crosstabs, 36% of “liberals” of all ages agreed that the Hamas attack on civilians was justified, and 15% of “conservatives.”such as universities, major newspapers, cable news, progressive politics, think tanks and the State Department.Also according to the Harvard poll, aNearly half of those 25 to 35 believe it was justified. headtopics.com

How many young people working as engineers or carpenters or starting a new business or at home tending to a new family support Hamas? Very few, one imagines. There is little hope for those who attend hermetically sealed ideological laboratories of higher “learning,” where identitarianism, intersectionality and other iterations of Marxism — most contingent on some form of antisemitism — are taught.They will continue to create credentialed moral nitwits.

Though it is indisputable that antisemitism is deeply ingrained in certain Muslim communities, to say so will likely get you smeared as “Islamophobic” — always a big topic of conversation in Washington when Jews are being murdered.have skyrocketed in places with high levels of immigration from the Middle East, to understand the potential problem. headtopics.com

