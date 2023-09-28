Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high

Polkadot (DOT) price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels Despite the bearishness of this technical formation, a closer look at the momentum indicator suggests otherwise.

that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high. Chinese community to cease operations, cites disapproval of fundingPolkadot price is down 92.91% from its all-time high and currently trades in a tight range. The three lower highs and equal lows on the daily chart have created a descending triangle setup. Descending triangles, when formed after a rally or at the top of a trend, could result in a downtrend upon breakout. But since DOT is down 92.91% from its all-time high, the chances of a downward breakout are less.

has flipped bullish, DOT might extend its rally to tag the $5 psychological level as well.